NEWS AND OPINION:

Dismal news seems to follow each monthly release of the Consumer Price Index — and the latest is no exception.

“April’s Consumer Price Index soared by 4.9% compared to this last year at this time, remaining excessively high and well above the Fed’s average target of 2%. Core consumer prices – excluding food and energy – rose 5.5% compared to last year,” notes a brief written analysis released Wednesday by the Republican National Committee.

“Real average hourly earnings fell 0.5%, marking the 25th month in a row that inflation has outpaced wages during President Biden’s time in office,” the report said.

That’s 750 days — give or take a day or two — of worrisome trends and pocketbook fatigue.

“Real wages have fallen every month since Biden and Democrats passed their wasteful $1.9 trillion ‘stimulus’,” the report also advised.

“While Biden obstructs on the debt limit, American families continue to suffer from skyrocketing prices on everyday goods from gas to groceries. Instead of finding solutions to ease the burden on American workers and businesses, Biden ducks blame and refuses to take responsibility for his failures,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a written statement.

TRUMP’S LATEST

Former President Donald Trump’s election campaign has created a new video called “Mourning in America.”

That name is a reference to “Morning in America” — the title of an iconic TV commercial produced by President Ronald Reagan’s reelection campaign in 1984 which emphasized all the positive benefits the nation experienced when the 40th president was in office.

“Our country is prouder, stronger and better,” that ad advised then.

Which brings us to “Mourning in America,” released by Mr. Trump’s campaign on Wednesday. Here’s what the spot advises:

“It’s morning again in America. And thanks to Joe Biden, our borders are now wide open for all to enter, our schools free from parental involvement and mediocre male athletes now given the opportunity to compete unfairly. Under Biden’s unprecedented inflation, the hope of home ownership is gone, and young adults are forced to abandon seeking the American dream — to live in their parents’ basement, longer. Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left billions of dollars in weapons behind — and Americans lives taken. Our police ranks are now shrinking — yet Biden spent billions creating an army of 80,000 new IRS agents,” the ad says.

“Why would we ever accept the incompetence and weakness of Biden when we can have the freedom, security and economic prosperity we enjoyed just three years ago?” it concludes.

‘FINISH THE BORDER WALL’

In advance of the expiration of Title 42, Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican and ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee’s Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, and 14 of his colleagues sent a letter demanding action of the border wall.

The letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas criticized the administration’s failure to secure the border despite receiving congressionally-appropriated funds to continue construction of the barrier.

The group also requested information on the status of border wall construction projects, and the anticipated number of illegal immigrants expected to seek entry to the U.S.

“The administration has failed to acknowledge the crisis at our border, and is recognizing in the eleventh hour that the upcoming removal of Title 42 authorities, and the subsequent surge in border crossings that is predicted, will have disastrous effects on the security of our nation,” the letter stated.

“Additionally, the administration’s decision to halt construction of the southern border wall has contributed significantly to the acute humanitarian crisis brought about by illegal immigration. Ahead of this week’s Title 42 expiration, we urgently request more information on the status of the border wall in anticipation of future congressional action,” the senators continued.

“If the administration had decided to spend congressionally-appropriated funds to finish the wall, perhaps your department would not need troops to assist. Perhaps the crisis would be more manageable. Terrorists, traffickers, and other bad actors know about our country’s failure to secure the border and they continuously exploit those weaknesses. There is a glaringly simple solution right in front you. We must finish the border wall,” the letter concluded.

Along with Mr. Romney, the signers included Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven of North Dakota, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho, Steve Daines of Montana, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Marco Rubio of Florida, J.D. Vance of Ohio, and Todd Young of Indiana.

THE VIETNAM WAR AT 50

A heartfelt recognition and a mighty remembrance of a pivotal era in the U.S. begins Thursday.

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration will host “Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and their Families,” an event on the National Mall in the nation’s capital which continues through Saturday. It opens with a flyover by four Huey helicopters.

“This national once-in-a-lifetime event will honor Vietnam veterans and their enduring legacy of service inspiring Americans to thank them and their families for their service and sacrifice,” the organization said.

Free events begin with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to open Camp Legacy, a site which will serve as a hub of activities that include parachute drops, live music, and static displays of vehicles and aircraft of the era.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT daily.

A Vietnam veteran lapel pin is available to those who served — and it bears the motto “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”

Find information on the event and much more at VietnamWar50th.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of registered U.S. voters disapprove of the way President Biden is handling the U.S. economy.

• 62% disapprove of the way he is handling gun-related issues.

• 61% disapprove of the way he is handling U.S. relations with China.

• 61% disapprove of the way he is handling immigration.

• 53% disapprove of the way he is handling the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

• 52% disapprove of the way he is handling national security.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,004 registered U.S. voters conducted April 21-24 and released Wednesday.

