A mayor from Poland died Tuesday after falling out of a window during a visit to Italy.

The Polish Press Agency reported that Radosław Grzegorz Ostakiewicz, the mayor of the southern Polish town of Jaworze, fell from his window at Hotel Due Colonne in Cagliari, Italy.

He was visiting the village on the island of Sardinia with a Polish delegation.

Police said Mr. Ostakiewicz, 44, lost his balance while sitting on the windowsill.

A press release by the village of Jaworze described the mayor’s death as “tragic” and an “accident.”

“Our thoughts are with loved ones. Mayor, family, acquaintances, friends and residents of the commune. Honor his memory,” the release said, per the Polish Press Agency.

The death isn’t being investigated as a suicide, and police said there was no violence involved in Mr. Ostakiewicz’s death.

