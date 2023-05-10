A pregnant postal worker shot another love interest of her boyfriend in Northeast D.C. Monday.

Davida Johnson, 25, was dropped off for work at the Curseen-Morris mail processing center by her boyfriend at about 9:20 a.m. The man later informed police that his daughter and the child’s mother were waiting nearby.

When Ms. Johnson exited the vehicle, the victim approached, screaming profanities and arguing about Ms. Johnson’s pregnancy. The victim told Ms. Johnson that “I’m going to kick that baby out of your stomach,” according to court documents.

Ms. Johnson, who has a conceal-carry permit, is accused of pulling out her firearm and opening fire, striking the victim, unnamed by authorities, in the shoulder and behind.

The boyfriend did not witness the shooting, but his daughter did, court documents said.

Ms. Johnson told a security guard, “I was protecting myself; they came up here to my job,” then fled the scene.

Ms. Johnson later was driven back to the facility by her father. Upon her arrival, she was arrested. She faces charges of assault causing significant bodily injury while armed, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The victim is expected to survive.

