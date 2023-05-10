The District of Columbia’s shrinking police force has coincided with a surging crime rate.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said the department has about 3,400 active-duty officers — the fewest in roughly 50 years. The force has lost over 400 officers since 2019.

Veteran officers have left the department in droves and the city has struggled to attract new recruits to fill those spots, despite Mayor Muriel Bowser approving a $25,000 signing bonus.

For more on the crime wave impacting the city and the Metropolitan Police Department’s manpower problems, see The Washington Times’ in-depth report here.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.