Former President Donald Trump has reportedly filed his appeal of the $5 million judgment against him won earlier this week by author E. Jean Carroll.

CNN reported late Thursday afternoon that the appeal, which Mr. Trump had vowed that very day, had been filed “soon after Judge Lewis Kaplan entered” the judgment.

The 9-person jury rejected Ms. Carroll’s explosive claim that Mr. Trump had raped her in a high-end Manhattan department store, but did find him both liable for sexual abuse and for defaming her by his public ridicule of her and her claim.

The sexual-abuse verdict cost Mr. Trump about $2 million and the defamation verdict a further $3 million.

