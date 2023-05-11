Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday he hired a new CEO to run Twitter and that the unnamed woman would take the helm of the social media company this summer.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Mr. Musk said on Twitter. “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & [systems operations].”

Mr. Musk’s search for a new person to lead Twitter has been underway for several months. In November 2022, he testified in a Delaware court that he would find someone else to run Twitter and he anticipated he would cut back on his time at the company.

In December, Mr. Musk said he would accept the results of a poll he posed to Twitter users regarding whether he should exit as the company’s leader. A majority, 57%, of the 17.5 million voters were recorded as wanting him to step aside.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” Mr. Musk said in December, as time wound down on the poll. “There is no successor.”

The beginnings of a succession plan for Twitter’s leadership look to be coming into view but the future of the social media platform is less clear.

In October 2022, Mr. Musk explained that acquiring Twitter was part of his plan to develop “X.”

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” he said at the time.

In the months since Mr. Musk took over the platform, he has toyed with several new features for Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur created a paid subscription service for users on Twitter and his aspirations look to be expanding.

Ousted Fox News Channel star Tucker Carlson said earlier this week he planned to bring his show and other content to Twitter, calling it the only major platform that still believed in free speech.

Mr. Musk shared Mr. Carlson’s announcement on Twitter alongside a message saying that Twitter had “not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” with Twitter.

“Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators,” Mr. Musk said Tuesday. “Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content.”

Mr. Musk said he hoped other content creators “particularly from the left” would also choose to use his platform in a similar fashion.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

