House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Thursday belittled CNN’s town hall meeting with former President Donald Trump.

During the New York Democratic leader’s weekly press conference, Mr. Jeffries referred to the Wednesday night program of GOP primary voters in New Hampshire, moderated by host Kaitlan Collins, as a “so-called town hall meeting.”

“It would be a very dangerous, devastating and destructive thing if Donald Trump got anywhere close to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Mr. Jeffries said when asked about the possibility of Mr. Trump being re-elected to office. “And exhibit A, for the trauma that the American people will experience if that were to happen, were his own words and performance at that so-called town hall meeting.”

Mr. Jeffries was not the first Democrat to show his displeasure about the Trump town hall, hosted by CNN, that included an obvious pro-Trump audience in the studio who cheered repeatedly for the former president.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said on Twitter that the cable channel should be “ashamed” of themselves.

“They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim,” she tweeted.

Mr. Trump had several intense exchanges with Ms. Collins over issues that included the 2020 election results, the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the war in Ukraine and the classified documents dispute he has engaged in with the National Archives.

At one point during an inflamed exchange with Ms. Collins, he told her, “You are a nasty person.”

