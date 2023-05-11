Rockland County, New York, said it won a restraining order Thursday blocking New York City from trying to foist illegal immigrants onto the GOP-led jurisdiction.

A state judge said Mayor Eric Adams’ busing plans are on hold while the sides brief their arguments.

Rockland County says the Democratic mayor is trying to dump his migrant problem on them by illegally turning a hotel into a homeless shelter. They said he failed to follow the rules for permitting such a shelter.

“The City of New York lacks authority to establish a shelter outside of its boundaries in addition to failing to follow New York State rules and regulations required to do so,” said Rockland County Attorney Thomas Humbach.

The temporary restraining order prevents the mayor’s team from transferring migrants to the county for housing purposes.

Rockland said sheriff’s deputies will still be posted outside the hotel to prevent any shenanigans by New York.

The fight is the latest fallout from the crisis at the border, where unfathomable numbers of illegal immigrants are pouring across and the Biden administration is catching and releasing a large portion of them.

As the migrants spread throughout the country, they are overwhelming jurisdictions beyond the U.S.-Mexico boundary. Chicago declared a state of emergency this week and New York weakened its right-to-shelter law to prevent city services from being overloaded.

Mr. Adams has complained that border states are dumping the migrants onto him.

