Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is due to leave office, on Wednesday announced she’s filed for divorce.

Ms. Marin, 37, and her husband, former pro soccer player Markus Raikkonen, also 37, have been in a relationship for two decades. The pair have a daughter, Emma, 5, and married in 2020.

“We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends,” both wrote in separate Instagram posts, according to Reuters.

While in office, Ms. Marin was far from all work and no play.

In 2021, she was caught on video partying in a nightclub despite being exposed to COVID-19. An alert advising her to isolate was sent to a government work phone that she did not have on her person at the time.

Ms. Marin’s Social Democratic Party of Finland lost power in the country’s April parliamentary elections.

She is remaining on as a caretaker prime minister until a coalition is formed to announce a new national leader.

