Great Britain is sending long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine so it can strike crucial Russian targets such as supply depots deep behind the front lines.

On Thursday, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the U.K. would provide Kyiv with its top-of-the-line Storm Shadow cruise missile. He said the weapons give Ukraine the best chance to defend itself against Russia’s brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.

“It is clear that they have not limited themselves to military targets. Their purpose is simply to terrorize the local population into submission,” Mr. Wallace said. “Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this.”

The air-launched Storm Shadow has a range of 155 miles and can reach speeds of 620 mph. The U.S.-built HIMARS rockets sent to Ukraine have a range of 50 miles.

Sending Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine is a response to Moscow’s decision to target civilian infrastructure such as power plants. Mr. Wallace told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in December that further such attacks would compel him to send “more capable” weapons to Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, Russia has continued down this dark path. This year, Russia’s leadership has continued to systematically target civilians and civilian infrastructure with bombs, missiles and drones,” Mr. Wallace said. “More medical facilities were targeted in January than in the previous six months combined.”

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has taken London’s decision to send long-range missiles to Ukraine “quite negatively.”

“It will demand an appropriate response from our military, who will definitely make the decisions that are required in military terms,” Mr. Peskov said, according to the official Russian TASS news agency.

