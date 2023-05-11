A Virginia Department of Transportation worker was hospitalized after being hit by a car whose driver is now charged with his 10th offense of driving on a suspended license.

On Tuesday night, the VDOT worker, wearing a reflective vest, was trying to remove a fallen tree blocking Woodland Hills Road in Washington County.

The 58-year-old worker’s name has not been released by law enforcement.

Motorist Shawn Smith, 26, of Abingdon, Virginia, is accused of striking both the worker and the tree with his 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

“Witness statements say the Cobalt momentarily stopped, the driver got out to remove a tree limb that was stuck up underneath the vehicle and then fled the scene,” Virginia State Police said in a statement, according to WSET-TV.

The worker was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

VSP tracked down the Cobalt to a residence three to four miles away from the collision, where they found, identified and arrested Mr. Smith.

An unnamed 25-year-old woman believed to have been a passenger in the Cobalt was also arrested at the residence.

Mr. Smith has been charged with a hit and run, reckless driving and his 10th charge of driving on a suspended license.

