The White House on Thursday rejected House investigators’ newly revealed evidence that President Biden and his family were engaged in an influence-peddling scheme.

One day after the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee detailed bank records that showed millions of dollars flowing from foreign sources to Biden family members, White House spokesperson Ian Sams said there was no smoking gun.

Mr. Sams said revelations at a Capitol Hill press conference “proved to be yet another staged stunt to attack the president with nothing more than vague innuendo and insinuation.”

He said the committee’s chairman, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, failed to prove anything.

“By his own admission, he could not directly link President Biden to his wild claims — and his ‘revelations’ were met with broad derision,” Mr. Sams said, citing news outlets such as Time, Fox News and Politico that raised questions about Mr. Comer’s allegations.

Bank records released ahead of the press conference showed Mr. Biden’s family was pocketing at least $10 million from foreign nationals in countries such as China and Romania while he was vice president in the Obama administration.

The lawmakers did not provide hard evidence that the president was involved in any of the transactions. They said the business deals suggested corruption because they involved locations where Mr. Biden was leading U.S. policy.

“From a historical standpoint, we’ve never seen a presidential family receive these sums of money from adversaries around the world,” Mr. Comer said at the press conference.

The findings also contradict statements from Mr. Biden, who says his family did not receive any money from China.

House Republican investigators uncovered bank documents that show the Biden family and their business associates used a “complicated, suspicious” web of more than 20 companies to hide $10 million in payments from foreign nationals. Many of the transactions took place while Mr. Biden was vice president.

The companies were based in Romania and China, among other countries where Mr. Biden spearheaded Obama administration policy, and several business associates who paid the Bidens had close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.