A Hollywood studio executive, Jeffrey Katzenberg, says he is ready to deliver “all the resources” President Biden needs to win reelection in 2024.

Mr. Katzenberg, whom Mr. Biden tapped as co-chairman of his campaign, told the Financial Times he can top the $1 billion that Mr. Biden pulled in during the 2020 race and dismissed the president’s sagging approval numbers, concerns about his advanced age and polls showing him neck and neck with former President Donald Trump.

“The president has shown that he’s 80 years young and brings with him the wisdom and knowledge and experience that he has shown during the past two years,” Mr. Katzenberg, who is 72, said. “He is fit and engaged and has a high level of energy.”

Mr. Katzenberg said he is optimistic because of Mr. Biden’s long experience as a campaigner and his legislative record, which included a major infrastructure package and signature tax-and-climate bill last year.

“I don’t think people recognize yet what he has been able to do for the country, and that is a messaging opportunity,” he said.

He also said deep-pocketed donors remain enthusiastic.

“For us, this is about a 19-month marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Mr. Katzenberg told the newspaper. “The excitement and enthusiasm level since he’s announced, certainly from the high-end donors I’ve been in touch with, has been very, very high.”

The mogul offered an upbeat assessment days after a brutal poll underscored a number of headwinds for Mr. Biden.

The Washington Post-ABC News survey said Mr. Biden’s approval rate has slid from 42% in February to 36%. Notably, he is underwater among key groups, including a 26% approval rating among Americans younger than 30 and 42% of non-White adults.

And 63% of voters say Mr. Biden does not have the mental sharpness to serve effectively in the White House, an increase from 43% in 2020 and 54% last year, the survey found.

Those surveyed gave Mr. Trump, 76, higher marks on mental acuity, though there is hand-wringing within the GOP that Mr. Trump will struggle in a rematch against the incumbent president.

Mr. Trump’s GOP rivals are starting to question his stance on Ukraine and his record in the White House while others are focused on attacking Mr. Biden and his lieutenant, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mr. Katzenberg defended Ms. Harris as a capable campaigner despite concerns about her staff turnover, approval ratings and miscues in public remarks.

“When she gets out and hits the road you will see just what an effective campaigner she is,” Mr. Katzenberg said. “I have 20-plus years of experience with her in California and I’ve seen it over and over again.”

