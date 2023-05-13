President Biden warned Howard University graduates on Saturday to fear the rise of white supremacy as the greatest terrorist threat facing America.

After 20 years of a global war on terror culminating in the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the president urged the historically Black university’s 2023 graduating class to prepare to confront a different terrorist threat at home.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy,” Mr. Biden said. “And I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU, I say it wherever I go.”

Speaking in D.C. to the newest Howard University alumni, Mr. Biden said he wanted to attend their commencement to redeem the soul of America and decried people who would seek to pit Americans against one another.

He then ripped into his political opponents in the Republican Party, including for opposing the Biden administration’s work to pause student loan payments.

“This new Republican Party is dead set against it, suing my administration to stop you from getting student debt relief,” Mr. Biden said. “The same opposition who received relief loans, I might add, to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic.”

Howard University honored Mr. Biden with an honorary “Doctor of Letters” degree, alongside a handful of other recipients including Rep. James E. Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat.

