Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off an effort to woo Iowan Republicans on Saturday, comparing his state’s conservative policy triumphs to the accomplishments of the midwestern state whose voters will play a major role in picking the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Mr. DeSantis, who is expected to formally enter the presidential race soon, lavished Iowan Republicans with praise at a fundraiser organized by Rep. Randy Feenstra. The Sunshine State’s governor said he has pointed to Iowa as a state making similar strides toward the policies he prefers.

“I just want to let you know after watching all the good stuff you’ve done in Iowa, it may be that Florida is the Iowa of the southeast, so we’ll see,” Mr. DeSantis said. “But I think what both Iowa and Florida show Republicans across the country that Republicans can win again and can win big, we just have to make sure we’re leading with purpose and conviction and that we are delivering results to the people that we represent.”

Ahead of the Florida governor’s trip to the Hawkeye State, a pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down published a list of 37 Iowa state legislators supporting the Florida governor to be the next U.S. president.

“From these endorsements to a record number of RSVPs for Rep. Feenstra’s Family Picnic headlined by the governor, Iowans are impressed with Governor DeSantis’ record of unapologetic success in Florida and want to see that in the White House,” said Erin Perrine, Never Back Down communications director, in a statement.

Mr. DeSantis’ trip to Iowa comes as former President Donald Trump hits the 2024 campaign trail in the state this weekend as well. Mr. Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Des Moines on Saturday night.

The Florida governor did not explicitly attack the former president by name while onstage but he sought to draw a contrast for GOP voters between governors and entertainers.

“Governing is not about entertaining, governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling,” Mr. DeSantis said. “It’s ultimately about winning and about producing results.”

• This article was based in part on wire-service reports.

