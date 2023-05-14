Former Rep. Will Hurd is anything but craving another election showdown between President Biden and Donald Trump, an opinion that polls show the majority of Americans agree with.

Mr. Hurd, who was considered a rising GOP star and was at the time the only Black House Republican, declined to run for reelection in 2020.

“The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s like the rematch from hell,” Mr. Hurd said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Nobody wants that as their choice. There’s better options out there, and that’s why we need to get more people voting in primaries.”

With Mr. Trump as the clear frontrunner among GOP challengers, the 2024 White House race is shaping up to deliver Americans the Trump-Biden do-over that few voters say they want.

A recent NBC News poll showed that 70% of voters say Mr. Biden should not seek reelection, while 60% say the same about Mr. Trump.

“If we had more people voting in primaries, we’ll see better choices in November; choices that we would actually like and, and be excited to vote for,” Mr. Hurd said.

Mr. Hurd, a longtime critic of Mr. Trump and his party’s struggles to bring more diversity to its base, said he too is considering a presidential run and that he’ll make a decision by month’s end.

“The decision has to be made about my future sometime very soon,” the Texas Republican said. “I think the decision on anybody on what their future in politics has to be done before Memorial Day.”

