House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Sunday that congressional investigators probing President Biden’s family over foreign influence-peddling allegations have lost contact with a leading informant.

The Kentucky Republican and other top GOP lawmakers in the House have alleged that Mr. Biden’s family members, including his son Hunter, received millions of dollars from foreign entities in China and Romania, including when Mr. Biden was vice president.

“Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant,” Mr. Comer said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.” “We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

The committee has not alleged that the foreign payments to members of Mr. Biden’s family were illegal, but its Republican members have accused the Biden family of enriching themselves from his power and say Mr. Biden was potentially influenced by foreign sources.

Mr. Comer suggested that the White House was behind the informant’s unknown whereabouts, but he declined to elaborate and did not produce evidence. He said he is withholding that information “for a later time” and that the informant is in the “spy business” who does not “make a habit of being seen a lot.”

“The nine of the 10 people that we’ve identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they’re one of three things,” Mr. Comer said. “They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing.”

