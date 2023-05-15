Fairfax City Police detained a suspect Monday on suspicion of assaulting two congressional staffers who work for Rep. Gerry Connolly, Virginia Democrat.

According to a statement by Mr. Connolly, the suspect attacked the staffers at his Fairfax office after asking for the congressman himself.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”

Mr. Connolly praised his aides, saying he has “the best team in Congress.”

“My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” he said.

