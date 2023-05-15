NEWS AND OPINION:

This should prove interesting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation into law on Monday to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in higher education.

Senate Bill 266 was approved by the state legislators on May 3. Among other things, the bill prevents public colleges and universities from spending taxpayer dollars on programs which emphasize DEI directives.

“What this does is reorient our universities back to their traditional mission and part of that traditional mission is to treat people as individuals,” Mr. DeSantis said during a press conference at New College of Florida.

“We’re going to elevate merit and achievement above identification with certain groups,” said the Republican governor, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024.

The bill prohibits colleges and universities from using state or federal funding for programs or activities that advocate for “diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism,” according to the legislation itself.

“DEI imposes orthodoxy on the university — not through the classroom but through the administrative apparatus,” Mr. DeSantis explains.

The purpose, he said, was “to impose an ideological agenda.”

“This bill says the whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida,” the governor advised.

AND THE OUTCOME

So what are the further implications of the legislation for schools, colleges and universities?

“The new law tackles the curriculum, stating that general education courses ‘must be based on the fundamental truth that all persons are equal before the law and have inalienable rights,’” notes an analysis of the bill by College Fix, a student-written publication.

Lessons may not teach identity politics or be “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, or economic inequities the law states,” the analysis noted.

“With that, critical race studies are expected to take a hit in the Sunshine State,” it said.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Poller Coaster.”

This handy two-word term is from Hotline.com, heralding a collection of recent political polls gauging the popularity of President Biden and former President Donald Trump, among others.

Polls, of course, involved lots of numbers, dates, names, ideologies and political persuasions. They can be complex and subject to interpretation.

And Hotline has given a collection of polls and analyses released Monday a most telling title. And here it is: “Riding the Poller Coaster Only Makes You Sick.”

A HEARING OF NOTE

Some legislation scheduled for Tuesday is timed to acknowledge a noteworthy week, according to a notice from the House Committee on Homeland Security, shared with Inside the Beltway.

“The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability chairman Dan Bishop will hold a hearing for National Police Week on the Department of Homeland Security’s failure to adequately prepare and support local law enforcement organizations in the wake of violence perpetrated by left-wing agitators, as well as how anti-police rhetoric has negatively impacted law enforcement’s ability to carry out their mission and ensure the safety of our communities,” the notice said.

Curious? The event is titled “Mostly Peaceful: Countering Left-Wing Organized Violence.”

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and can be viewed at the committee’s YouTube channel, or through its website at Homeland.House.gov.

REPUBLICANS GET READY

The Republican National Committee is gearing up for the 2024 presidential bout with the launch of a new department dedicated solely to election integrity.

The new push will bring on year-round staff plus new technology designed to facilitate recruitment and litigation, according to a 35-page report shared with The Federalist.

“The committee built a historic election integrity program in 2022. We put 80,000 volunteers on the ground, secured key legal victories, and learned how we can grow even stronger in the future,” chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the news organization.

“As we prepare for 2024, the committee will establish a full-time permanent Election Integrity Department that will combine our existing tools to build on our unprecedented progress,” Mrs. McDaniel said.

There are also plans afoot to transform the GOP’s election integrity efforts from “pop-up operations into ongoing year-round initiatives,” she concluded.

CALIFORNIA LESS GOLDEN

It is no secret that many Californians are leaving the state due to high taxes and off-putting public policies.

Some now say it’s time for Hollywood to bolt from the Golden State as well — and settle in the Lone Star State instead.

Veteran actor Dennis Quaid backs this idea — and so do his fellow actors, he says.

“We want to make Texas the film capital of the world. That’s what Texas used to really have – a great film incentive program and a great film crew base. About nine or 10 years ago, I made some great movies there and I love working there,” Mr. Quaid told Fox News in an appearance Monday.

Mr. Quaid advised that “more business-friendly” legislation has surfaced in the Texas state House to increase basic film funding from $40 million to possibly $300 million.

He further explained that if the state lawmakers manage to bring the industry back to Texas, there would be a benefit. The move also would lure a lot of film industry folk back to Texas as well.

“It would bring back a lot of people who moved to other states like Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Georgia,” Mr. Quaid said.

“I can’t remember the last time I made a film in California, to tell you the truth. You know, they still do their game shows there and talk shows and stuff like that. Everybody films in Georgia or Oklahoma or whatever,” Mr. Quaid advised.

The bottom line is that such states are simply a cheaper prospect for filmmakers with a project underway.

Mr. Quaid has some political interests of his own, in the meantime. The press has reported that the actor was an enthusiastic and outspoken fan of former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.

POLL DU JOUR

• 52% of U.S. adults are familiar with the rapid development of Artificial intelligence (AI) tools and systems.

• 52% are comfortable with AI being used to write scripts for TV shows and movies.

• 49% are comfortable with AI being used to create original music.

• 36% are comfortable with the use of AI to create video or audio in the likeness of actual actors.

• 46% believe AI tools are being developed too quickly.

• 30% say AI tools are being developed at the right speed.

• 6% say AI tools are being developed too slowly.

SOURCE: An Ipsos poll of 1,117 U.S. adults conducted May 9-10.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

