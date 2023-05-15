The IRS has removed the “entire investigative team” from the Hunter Biden tax-fraud probe, The New York Post reported Monday evening.

Attorneys for a whistleblower within the tax agency told Congress in a letter that the purge was retaliation done on the orders of President Biden’s Justice Department, the Post reported.

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress. He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Post.

