A 10-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet while riding in a car with her family, and a 12-year-old girl was later hit as she slept in her bed as Mother’s Day came to a close in the District.

The 10-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet at about 9 p.m. Sunday as the family drove through the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, Metropolitan Police said.

The family took the girl to a fire station to have her upper body wound tended to, and she was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

“This was Mother’s Day, and they were doing what we all were doing today: celebrating the outstanding work and efforts of moms,” Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said at a press conference near the scene early Monday. “That’s what this entire day should be about. We should be talking about Mother’s Day, not talking about this tragic event of a 10-year-old being shot.”

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions. The shooting remains under investigation.

The 12-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet at about 4 a.m. Monday, according to WTOP News.

The girl was shot in the leg while sleeping inside her apartment in the 2600 block of Naylor Road SE. Police described the girl’s injuries as non-life-threatening

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.