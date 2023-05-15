Jet fighters assigned to the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted several Russian military aircraft off the coast of Alaska last week as U.S. military exercises were ongoing in the area.

The joint U.S.-Canadian NORAD detected, tracked and intercepted on May 11 six Russian military aircraft that were operating within and near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Russian aircraft remained in international air space and did not enter U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said in a statement this weekend.

“This Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” NORAD said. “NORAD tracks and positively identifies all military aircraft that enter the ADIZ, routinely monitors aircraft movement, and as necessary, escorts them from the ADIZ.”

The Russian aircraft included Tu-95 bombers, IL-78 tankers and Su-35 fighters. The NORAD aircraft sent to intercept them included F-16 and F-22 fighters, KC-135 tankers and E-3 AWACS command and control aircraft.

Russia regularly conducts in the vicinity of the ADIZ missions that are monitored and, if necessary, intercepted by U.S. and Canadian aircraft. Since 2007, the numbers of flights have varied each year, from as low as zero to as high as 15, NORAD said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.