The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear a redistricting case out of South Carolina in its next term, which begins in October.

Republican state lawmakers had asked the high court to review a ruling from a three-judge district court panel that ordered South Carolina to redraw its 2022 map for congressional districts.

A federal court ruled after an eight-day trial that South Carolina’s Congressional District 1 had been drawn in a way to dilute Black votes.

The map was challenged by voter Taiwan Scott and the South Carolina NAACP, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and allied groups.

The South Carolina NAACP and Mr. Scott issued a joint statement after the high court agreed to hear the case, saying they hope the justices rule the same way as the federal court panel.

“For too long, our state’s electoral process has silenced us and severely weakened the ability of our communities to be fully and fairly represented and accounted for. South Carolina’s congressional map is the latest instance in our state’s long, painful history of racial discrimination that must be remedied. As the case moves to oral argument, we implore the court to uphold the panel’s decision and protect Black South Carolina voters from this egregious form of discrimination,” they said.

The case is Thomas C. Alexander, in His Official Capacity as President of the South Carolina Senate v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.

Oral arguments have not yet been scheduled, but they will occur sometime after the Supreme Court returns from its summer recess in October.

