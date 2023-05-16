A group supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 50 New Hampshire lawmakers are endorsing him for president as the Republican gets set to join the 2024 field.

Mr. DeSantis is trying to lock down support in early primary states such as New Hampshire. Last week, state Republican leaders in Iowa backed his bid, which could become official in the coming weeks.

Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting Mr. DeSantis, pointed to the governor’s record of tax cuts and growth in Florida.

“New Hampshire’s leaders know his success should serve as a blueprint for our nation and are excited to support him because he can defeat Joe Biden in 2024 and put our country back on track,” PAC spokeswoman Erin Perrine said.

Notably, four of the state lawmakers listed by the PAC — Reps. Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Brian Cole, Lisa Smart and Debra DiSimone — were listed by the Trump campaign as backers in late April, according to NBC News.

At least one lawmaker told the outlet she views the DeSantis support as a dual endorsement.

“I’m endorsing both,” Ms. Harvey-Bolia said. “DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future, and Trump is great now.”

The situation underscores the jockeying between former President Donald Trump and Mr. DeSantis as the 2024 primary field continues to form.

Mr. Trump loves to post polls showing him with wide leads over Mr. DeSantis. Both men were in Iowa for events over the weekend, though Mr. Trump scrapped a planned rally due to a tornado warning.

Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis are the top-performing candidates in early surveys of GOP primary voters.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are running, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina may launch a campaign soon.

Also Tuesday, a group of conservatives launched a super PAC, Committed to America, that is encouraging former Vice President Mike Pence to join the race.

The organization will be co-chaired by former Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Texas and Scott Reed, a longtime political strategist who managed the late Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign.

Bobby Saparow, who managed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection campaign in 2022, will serve as executive director, and Mike Ricci, a spokesman for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former House Speaker Paul Ryan, will be the communications strategist.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.