The Democratic-led Senate confirmed Brad Garcia this week to the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia, making him the first Latino to sit on the bench.

Mr. Garcia, 36, works as an assistant deputy attorney general in the Justice Department and has worked as a lawyer, having argued before the Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 53-40 for his confirmation. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted with Democrats to confirm the nominee.

“Big news — The Senate just confirmed Bradley Garcia to serve as a Circuit Court Judge for the all-important DC Circuit! He has a wealth of public and private legal experience defending civil and human rights! And he makes history as the 1st-ever Latino to serve on the DC Circuit!” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, tweeted after the vote Monday.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, noted that the confirmation fulfills part of President Biden’s promise to make the judiciary more diverse. The Senate has confirmed 127 judges since Mr. Biden took office.

“Since I’ve held the gavel of the Senate Judiciary Committee and President Biden took office, we’ve worked to advance highly qualified nominees to the federal bench who are reflective of the diversity of America. I congratulate Mr. Garcia becoming the thirty-third Circuit Court judge confirmed under President Biden, and the latest example of the Senate Judiciary Committee advancing nominees who will ensure a fair justice system for all,” Mr. Durbin said.

Senate Republicans attempted to put a Hispanic judge on the D.C. Circuit in 2001 under President George W. Bush, who nominated Miguel Estrada. Democrats filibustered the nomination, blocking his nominee confirmation.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.