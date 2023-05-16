Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending 800 National Guard troops and more than 300 law enforcement officers to Texas to help secure the state’s border with Mexico. Along with the personnel, Florida is making a number of state assets available, including mobile command posts, fixed-wing aircraft, drones, and airboats.

The move, announced Tuesday, comes shortly after the expiration of the pandemic-era policy that made it easier for the U.S. government to deport illegal immigrants. Biden administration officials warned of a flood of illegal immigrants but so far that has not happened.

“The impacts of ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’ are felt by communities across the nation, and the federal government’s abdication of duty undermines the sovereignty of our country and the rule of law,” Mr. DeSantis, a Republican widely expected to challenge for the

GOP presidential nomination in 2024, said in a statement. “While Biden ignores the crises he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis.”



Florida is providing assistance to Texas as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, to which both states are parties. In 2021, Mr. DeSantis sent reinforcements to Texas and Arizona after state officials asked for help for their border security needs.

“We stand with Texas as they work to repel illegal aliens at the border. We are prepared to assist however needed,” said Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director.

Mr. Biden announced earlier this month that an additional 1,500 active-duty troops were being dispatched to border areas to help manage the crisis.

