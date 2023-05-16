A former Metropolitan Police Department officer and police union official has pleaded guilty to time and attendance fraud related to his second job at three D.C. Whole Foods locations.

Medgar Webster Sr., a former MPD officer and the former Vice Chairman of the D.C. Police Union, worked 1,400 hours at three D.C. Whole Foods stores between January 2021 and April 2022 while on the force.

Although some second jobs are permitted, Webster never submitted the required forms or obtained the needed authorization.

In addition, 514 of those 1,400 hours were double-billed; Webster submitted them as MPD regular, holiday, and overtime hours funded by taxpayers, even though he was working at Whole Foods for the duration.

Of those 514 double-billed hours, Webster submitted nearly half of them as overtime, at an adjustable hourly rate of $79.67.

All in all, Webster stole $33,845 from the Metropolitan Police Department through filing for fake time worked. As part of his plea agreement, Webster will have to pay that sum back; sentencing on the first degree felony time and attendance fraud charge will be held on July 25.

The maximum sentence Webster could face is 10 years in prison.

“By stealing from the Metropolitan Police Department, Medgar Webster, Sr. not only committed a crime, but he violated the trust that District residents place in law enforcement officers,” said D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

