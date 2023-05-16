The Biden administration’s proposed regulations discouraging the use of natural gas stoves were on the front burner Tuesday as a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee advanced Republican-led legislation to block new restrictions against the popular household appliance.

Panel members voted 20-10 to refer the “Save Our Gas Stoves Act,” authored by Arizona Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, to the full committee for consideration, with three Democrats in support.

The legislation comes as cities and states push to ban the use of natural gas in new residential buildings — effectively banning gas stoves — in favor of electrical appliances. Gas stove critics cite health and environmental concerns from the methane-emitting gas models, and new efficiency standards being pushed by the Department of Energy are expected to disqualify at least half of current models on the market.

Critics call the push an example of government overreach and a rejection of clear consumer preferences.

“This ban is just the latest attempt by the Biden administration to use the federal government’s power to dictate every aspect of our lives, from what kind of a car we drive, how we wash our clothes, how we heat our homes and businesses, to now how Americans are allowed to cook food for our families by trying to ban gas stoves,” said House Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington Republican. “Ultimately, these bans will only force higher costs on hardworking families and disproportionately harm the most vulnerable communities.”

Rep. Kathy Castor, the Florida Democrat who chaired the now-defunct House Climate Crisis Committee, called the Republican bill fear-mongering and a “waste of time.”

“What’s really happening here is my colleagues are trying to scare you, to say, ‘We’re coming for your stove.’ That’s not what this is about,” Ms. Castor said. “What this is about is saving you money, cutting pollution and tackling the climate crisis. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle are so wedded to polluter profits [and] the gas and oil industry that they’re willing to go this far with this conspiracy-laden bill.”

But Democrats Lizzie Fletcher, Marc Veasey and Kim Schrier sided with Republicans in the subcommittee vote. Mrs. Fletcher and Mr. Veasey hail from energy-rich Texas, while Ms. Schrier represents a swing district in Washington state.

“I agree that the federal government should not be banning gas stoves,” Mrs. Fletcher said. “Like many Texans, my gas stove got me through the freeze a couple of years ago when we were out of power for several days.”

New York earlier this month became the first state to ban the use of natural gas in most new buildings. Other Democratic-led cities and states are eyeing similar restrictions, including Massachusetts, Washington state and California.

The House included a last-minute amendment to block the Energy Department’s gas stove rules in Republicans’ sprawling energy package passed in March known as H.R. 1. Although the measure was supported by 29 House Democrats, Senate Democrats have yet to take up the broader bill and there is little chance President Biden would ever sign it.

Democrats emphasize the proposed regulations are not bans but rather efficiency standard upgrades, which they note are periodically required by Congress. The energy secretary by law must make “maximum improvement[s] in energy efficiency … which the secretary determines is technologically feasible and economically justified.”

“The so-called ‘Save Our Gas Stoves Act’ is nothing more than a cheap political stunt to continue the Republican scare tactics and outright misinformation when it comes to energy efficiency standards,” said New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on House Energy and Commerce. “Despite what you will hear from my Republican colleagues, [the Energy Department rule] does not ban gas stoves, it does not remove gas stoves from homes and it does not prevent you from putting a gas stove in your home.”

Gas stoves are used by roughly 40% of U.S. households. Democrats argue that ditching the fossil fuel appliance is good for both the planet and people’s health, but it often requires costly upgrades to switch to electric power in older homes. Americans can qualify for rebates or tax credits but would still likely have to shell out thousands of dollars if home upgrades are required in order to support electric models.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm defended the proposed rules before the same House panel last week, saying she was just following the law.

“The Department of Energy is not banning any gas stoves, we are doing our duty to make sure that appliances are more energy efficient as we are required to do under the Energy Policy Conservation Act of 1975,” Ms. Granholm told lawmakers. “Nobody’s taking my gas stove, nobody will take your gas stove. But in the future, gas stoves that are high-end — which is all that we looked at — can be more efficient.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.