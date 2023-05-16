Pilots for WestJet Airlines issued a 72-hour strike notice after a breakdown in contract negotiations between the union and the airline.

The union announced on Monday that if a deal is not reached by May 19 its pilots would begin to strike. The union added that a negotiating team will be available during a potential strike to mitigate a deal.

A possible strike could severely hamper Canada’s airline industry during the upcoming Victoria Day holiday weekend.

In response, WestJet issued a lockout notice, saying that a work stoppage could occur as early as Friday.

“The decision to issue a lockout notice, in response to the actions taken by the union today, was not one that was made lightly, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this continues to cause for our guests,” WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement.

The company said all passengers affected by the possible strike will receive refunds.

Pilots for Canadian-based WestJet are looking for internationally competitive wages, in particular with their American counterparts. The pilots also want more reliable scheduling, something most Canadian and American pilots have asked for.

Contract negotiations between pilots’ unions and airlines have been tense the past few months. The airline industry was rocked when Delta Airlines delivered a nearly unheard-of 34% pay increase for its pilots over four years. Since the announcement of the deal in March, several other airline unions have demanded their companies match Delta’s contract.

While WestJet may not be able to match that, the threat of disruption during a busy holiday weekend strengthens the union’s bargaining position.

WestJet Airlines, operated by WestJet Group, shuttles passengers all over the world with a fleet of over 180 aircraft.

