Russian authorities have arrested a former U.S. Embassy employee and charged him with conspiring with a foreign state or international organization, according to state media.

Robert Shonov was detained in Vladivostok and questioned before being placed under arrest and sent to the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow, the TASS news agency said.

The report did not reveal Mr. Shonov’s nationality. Mr. Shonov faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and U.S. citizen, is also being held at Lefortovo on spying charges.

U.S. officials say the charges are bogus and Mr. Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained.

The Biden administration is also trying to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges the U.S. calls baseless.

Efforts to free the men are complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. fears Russia is using detentions as a diplomatic lever as it lashes out against the West and its economic sanctions.

