House Republicans’ new homeland security spending bill would pump billions of dollars into border security by restarting construction of former President Donald Trump’s wall, adding thousands of Border Patrol agents and boosting the number of beds for migrants awaiting deportation.

The bill, which will see its first action in a subcommittee Thursday, pushes back on President Biden’s handling of immigration with an enforcement-first approach.

Customs and Border Protection would get a $3.2 billion raise in 2024, with money to increase the Border Patrol from roughly 19,500 agents up to 22,000 and $2.1 billion to restart wall construction.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would be ordered to start wall construction within 120 days, which would end his practice of trying to halt construction through delays.

The bill also would fund an average of 41,000 detention beds at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That’s 7,000 more than the current level and 16,000 more than Mr. Biden asked for in his 2024 proposal.

The bill also would challenge the Biden administration’s catch-and-release practice by requiring Mr. Mayorkas to certify that every migrant released on “alternatives to detention” is not subject to detention or affirm that there isn’t enough detention space to hold them.

Overall ICE would see a $1.4 billion increase in 2024, compared to the current fiscal year.

The bill amounts to a full rejection of the Biden policies that have spawned the most chaotic border in modern U.S. history.

Democrats said they doubt the GOP proposals will do any better than Mr. Biden’s.

“Instead of focusing resources where we need them most, like combatting fentanyl entering through our ports of entry, this bill funds ineffective border security strategies like Trump’s border wall,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

The bill also targets some Biden priorities.

It would limit funding for women in ICE custody to obtain abortions and would prohibit ICE from using any money for gender-transition treatments for detainees.

It also would restore money to counter cartel drones at the border — money Mr. Biden cut in his 2024 proposal.

And in a swipe at one of Mr. Mayorkas’ issues, the legislation specifically would bar the Department of Homeland Security from labeling any American’s words as “disinformation.”

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.