Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron thanked former President Donald Trump and appeared to take a swipe at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after winning the GOP nomination for governor late Tuesday.

In his victory speech, Mr. Cameron gave a “big thank-you” to Mr. Trump for his endorsement.

“Let me just say, the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky!” he said.

The statement was interpreted as a play on Mr. DeSantis’ comments last week. The Republican governor urged the GOP to “reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years.”

Mr. Trump took umbrage at the remarks and said Mr. DeSantis would not have won the governor’s chair in 2018 without his support.

Mr. DeSantis backed Mr. Cameron’s primary opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, days before the election.

Mr. Cameron will take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the general election this fall.

The GOP nominee previewed some attack lines against the incumbent, saying fentanyl is ravaging Kentucky communities, crime is up in major cities and workforce participation is far too low.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.