Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, arrested a man Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman at machete-point on a park trail in Silver Spring.

Authorities charged 20-year-old Jose Roberto Hernandez-Penal of Hyattsville with first-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Police said that two female victims were eating their lunch by the Northwest Branch Trail when the machete-wielding suspect approached them and stole their property.

He then took one of the women aside and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Mr. Hernandez-Penal was accused of assaulting another man a short time later before multiple law enforcement agencies were able to track him down.

Maryland court records show that there was an active arrest warrant for Mr. Hernandez-Penal after he skipped a February court hearing.

He was facing charges related to property damage and motor vehicle theft following his arrest in Hyattsville last December. He posted a $6,000 bond to secure his release from custody at the time.

Police are asking any other possible sexual assault victims of Mr. Hernandez-Penal to come forward by contacting 240-773-5050.

