House and Senate negotiators working to secure a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit are weighing a plan that could eventually give the federal government expanded authority to green-light an extended phalanx of interstate transmission lines for wind, solar and hydropower.

Republicans leading the talks have offered Democrats a commitment to work on a transmission line proposal as part of an energy side deal in negotiations to raise the $31.4 trillion federal borrowing limit by a June 1 deadline.

The GOP proposal gives preference to fossil fuels and would immediately streamline the permitting process to speed up energy projects — mostly involving oil and gas — under the National Environmental Policy Act. It would also pledge that Congress at some point in the future would work on a measure to accelerate the construction of interstate transmission lines critical to the future of wind, solar and hydroelectric power in America.

Democrats on Wednesday downplayed the deal because it postpones the renewable energy component and makes no guarantees the transmission line proposal will be implemented or even get a vote in Congress.

“That is hard no,” Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, said. “No transmission, no deal. We’re not doing the ‘gladly pay you tomorrow for a hamburger today.’”

Republicans, eager to speed up permits for oil and gas production, say they will keep trying to shoehorn a bipartisan energy proposal into the must-pass debt limit legislation.

“Permitting reform is on the table,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, told The Times. “It has to be together, with transmission lines.”

The talks on raising the borrowing limit have dragged on without notable progress as Democrats and Republicans haggle over spending cuts, the energy deal and other policy changes sought by House and Senate GOP lawmakers.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday he’s confident GOP unity on cutting spending in exchange for raising the debt limit will force President Biden to make concessions.

“I’m optimistic about our ability to work together,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “Do we have obstacles? Yes, we have a big obstacle in the White House. But we’re going to change the course of history because we’re going to stand for the American public.”

House Republicans say any deal to hike the debt ceiling should include at least $130 billion in immediate spending cuts. Mr. McCarthy has said half of that money can be made up by rescinding more than $60 billion in unspent pandemic relief. Republicans also want to cap spending growth by 1%.

Democrats are open to a COVID-19 funding clawback, provided it doesn’t impact money already promised to state and local governments.

Republicans are also seeking to expand work requirements for welfare recipients, which Mr. Biden has said he would consider but House and Senate Democrats oppose.

Republicans are eager to keep an energy side deal on the table to achieve their goal of speeding up what is now a years-long federal permitting process for oil and gas production as well as mining projects.

Democrats, however, want the GOP to agree to a more immediate and guaranteed route to expanding the nation’s renewable energy transmission lines.

The Department of Energy, which under the Biden administration is trying to reduce the use of fossil fuels, estimated the U.S. must expand electricity transmission systems by 60% within the next seven years, and may need to triple the size of the system by 2050 “to connect more communities to cheaper, cleaner power and meet growing electricity needs.”

Solar, wind and hydroelectric power now supply about 21% of U.S. electricity. Green energy proponents say that number would increase significantly if renewable energy, particularly more reliable hydropower, can be transported across state lines.



Building interstate transmission lines for renewable power, however, faces permitting delays and opposition from states who don’t want the unsightly infrastructure or its environmental impact in their backyards.

Such opposition has slowed or prevented the construction of transmission lines in New England and other states.

Mr. Biden and his Democrats are ultimately seeking legislation giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission additional authority to approve the projects, which would make it harder for states to block the transmission lines and would speed up their construction. The new lines would expand the role of wind, solar and hydropower in the nation’s electric grid and help fulfill a top Biden administration goal of building a 100% clean energy grid by 2035.

“We’ve got to get that clean energy where it’s needed by accelerating the deployment of transmission and making permitting more efficient and predictable for interstate transmission projects,” White House senior policy advisor John Podesta said last week in a Bipartisan Policy Center speech. “Congress should give FERC clear authority to issue permits for interstate transmission lines.”

