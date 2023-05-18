A District of Columbia teenager was shot to death Wednesday following a fight in the parking lot of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest, according to police.

Metropolitan Police said a 17-year-old was shot by someone inside a green car after the vehicle pulled up to the victim at about 2:30 p.m. on Iowa Avenue NW.

The teen eventually fell down in the parking lot. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries.

“I can’t overstate how heartbreaking it is, how heartbroken I am right now, for our kids with what we see happening as a police agency in the city,” Assistant Chief of Police Morgan Kane said at a Wednesday press conference. “But what I will tell you is that it just makes us more deliberate and intentional in our resolve to put our hands around what is happening with our kids.”

A law enforcement source told local NBC affiliate WRC-TV that the teen victim was identified as Jefferson Perez.

Jefferson’s grandmother, Sonia Ferrufino, told local Fox affiliate WTTG that the boy was being bullied at school.

“They had already threatened him two times in school,” Ms. Ferrufino told the station. “I told my daughter, ‘Take him out … take the boy out. They’re going to kill him.’ … I went to her apartment. I repeated it to her, and she didn’t listen.”

Authorities said a fight in the school parking lot preceded the shooting. A gun was recovered in the parking lot, but police couldn’t confirm if it was tied to the shooting.

Jefferson was in attendance Wednesday. Authorities haven’t determined when he walked out of school.

Roosevelt High and nearby MacFarland Middle School were locked down after the shooting.

