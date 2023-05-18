The Kremlin is telling high-ranking government officials skeptical of the war in Ukraine that they must stay on the job. Any attempt to resign would be considered disloyal to Russia and could result in criminal charges, according to independent Russian media and British intelligence analysts.

The Russian news outlet “Vazhnye Istorii” (Important Stories) said agents with the FSB, the state security service, political strategists and “acquaintances” of high-ranking officials in the office of President Vladimir Putin all spoke of the prohibition on resignations.

“I am aware of at least two cases when governors tried to leave their posts,” a former FSB officer told Important Stories. “They were not just banned, but hinted at criminal cases.”

British intelligence officials say Russia won’t allow top government officials to quit their posts while the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin refers to as its “special military operation,” is being waged.

“In private, many (Russian) officials are likely highly skeptical about the war, as well as often experiencing work stress within the dysfunctional wartime apparatus,” British military intelligence analysts said Thursday in their latest assessment of the war in Ukraine. “The ban is likely enforced with strong hints that resignees will face trumped-up criminal charges.”

Losing valuable credibility and experience during a time of war is only one of the reasons the Kremlin is cracking down on senior-level resignations.

“The authorities are likely also attempting to prevent any impression of defeatism, and to bolster a sense of collective responsibility for the war,” U.K. military officials said on Twitter.

