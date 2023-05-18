District of Columbia police rescued a driver standing on the hood of a car Thursday morning after it was spotted in the middle of the Tidal Basin.

Crews arrived on the scene on East Basin Drive at around 2 a.m. to find the driver balancing on the car in the water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities reported no injuries.

The Tidal Basin, a man-made reservoir between the Potomac River and Washington Channel, is 10 feet deep. It was unclear if the car was retrieved from the basin.

