Leaders of the seven largest global economies on Friday approved new sanctions on Russia that restrict any exports that Moscow could use in its war against Ukraine.

The list of restricted exports includes industrial machinery, tools and other technologies. It will also limit Russia’s access to key sectors: manufacturing, construction, business services and transportation.

The new sanctions are aimed at plugging loopholes and targeting untapped sectors as the U.S. and its Western allies work to isolate Russia and hamper its ability to fund the war.

Other targets include Russian revenue from trade in metals and diamonds, which the G7 leaders said they would move to restrict.

“We will starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine,” the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

Separately, the U.S. will blacklist about 70 Russian and third-country entities involved in Russian defense production. It will also sanction more than 300 individuals, entities, aircraft and vessels.

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations — United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy — met Friday as part of a three-day summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The war in Ukraine was a central part of discussions as Kyiv prepares for a counteroffensive.

Later this weekend, the G7 leaders are expected to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will make an appearance in Japan to appeal for more military assistance in the 15-month war.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national TV Friday that Mr. Zelenskyy will attend the summit.

“We were sure that our president would be where Ukraine needed him, in any part of the world, to solve the issue of stability of our country,” Mr. Danilov said. “There will be very important matters decided there, so physical presence is a crucial thing to defend our interests.”

The G7 leaders said they are open to Mr. Zelenskyy’s request, renewing their commitment to provide “financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes.”

They added, “Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia’s illegal actions on the rest of the world.”

