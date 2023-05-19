Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.

Mr. Scott, who filed the documents Friday, is expected to officially announce his candidacy on Monday.

He is scheduled to make a major announcement at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University. The senator also launched a $6 million advertising campaign in important primary states on Friday.

Mr. Scott, 57, will be joining a list of 2024 GOP presidential contenders that includes former President Donald Trump and fellow South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida also is expected to enter the race next week.

Mr. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, has signaled that he plans to run as a happy warrior, seeing it as a way to distance himself from Mr. Trump’s take-no-prisoners approach to politics.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.