An American died while climbing up Mount Everest in Nepal, according to officials.

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal confirmed Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Sugarman died on the mountain. The embassy did not disclose what caused the 69-year-old American’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” the embassy’s statement said. “The embassy is in contact with Dr. Sugarman’s family and with local authorities.”

An expedition organizer told Agence France-Presse that the Seattle-based doctor was at 21,000 feet when he died.

“He was feeling unwell and passed away at Camp 2. Efforts are underway to bring (back) his body,” Pasang Tshering Sherpa of Beyul Adventure told the AFP.

Beyul Adventure is a local partner of U.S.-based expedition organizer International Mountain Guides.

IMG CEO Eric Simonson said Dr. Sugarman’s death wasn’t caused by a climbing accident or route conditions.

The Himalayan Times reported that Dr. Sugarman abandoned his climb of the world’s tallest peak from Camp 3 last year as he scaled Lobuche and Island peaks with IMG.

Dr. Sugarman is the first foreign-born death of this year’s climbing season. Three Sherpa climbers died in an avalanche in the Khumbu icefall on April 12.

