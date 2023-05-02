Apple and Google are working to develop new alerts of unwanted tracking to warn people when someone is spying on their movements through Bluetooth location-tracking products.

Bluetooth location-tracking tools help people find lost luggage, keys or other items but they can be misused by stalkers or others to inappropriately surveil your whereabouts.

Apple said Tuesday that the Big Tech duo created a draft proposal to make Bluetooth location-tracking tools interoperable with tracking detection and alerts on Apple and Google’s operating systems that will tell iPhone and Android users about the undesired surveillance.

The tech titans are aiming to release implementation guidance by the end of 2023 so that users of Bluetooth-enabled products will be able to receive alerts from Apple and Google in future versions of their operating systems.

Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android, said Tuesday that stopping unwanted tracking enabled by Bluetooth is going to take collective action across the tech sector.

“Android has an unwavering commitment to protecting users, and will continue to develop strong safeguards and collaborate with the industry to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices,” Mr. Burke said in a statement.

Apple and Google submitted the proposed industry specification for the alert system to the Internet Engineering Task Force, a standards development organization where other tech developers will be able to review and comment on the plan.

Samsung and Tile, which make Bluetooth products that help people find lost items like keys and wallets, are among the companies supporting the plan, according to Apple.

Apple already uses unwanted tracking alerts to tell people when it discovers someone misusing AirTags and Find My without the person’s knowledge. Apple’s AirTags are item trackers and its Find My product allows people to locate their Apple devices.

Apple’s products do not always make people feel safe and secure. For example, swimsuit model Brooks Nader found that a stalker slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket last year, which she later discovered when her iPhone alerted her to an unknown accessory moving with her, according to a report by the New York Post.

Apple has since updated its personal safety user guide, which includes information about what to do if people find an unknown AirTag in their presence.

Apple vice president of Sensing and Connectivity Ron Huang said Tuesday that AirTag and the Find My network were developed to discourage unwanted tracking and the new proposal with Google looks to spread protection.

“This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android,” Mr. Huang said in a statement.

