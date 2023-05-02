Homeland Security said Tuesday that it has requested the Pentagon send 1,500 troops to help deal with a looming surge in illegal immigration.

The 90-day deployment is needed because the Biden administration on May 11 will give up its Title 42 pandemic power to expel illegal immigrants, leaving it without a key tool that had kept the chaotic border from turning catastrophic.

Homeland Security said troops are already at the border anyway, but more will be needed “due to an anticipated increase in migration.”

“DOD personnel will be performing nonlaw enforcement duties such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support. DOD personnel have never, and will not, perform law enforcement activities or interact with migrants or other individuals in DHS custody,” the department said in a statement. “This support will free up DHS law enforcement personnel to perform their critical law enforcement missions.”

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.