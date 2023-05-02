Lawmakers are pressing the National Guard Bureau for answers about its service members’ use of TikTok after an Air National Guardsman cut ads for the China-founded app that is fighting against efforts to ban the platform in the U.S.

Jon Lynch identified himself as a New Hampshire National Guardsman on his TikTok account where he publishes videos that share information about benefits for a U.S. military service-member audience.

TikTok has enlisted Mr. Lynch for video ads where he identifies as a member of the National Guard, promotes TikTok while standing in front of the American flag, and describes information he aims to share with the military community.

“My name is Jon Lynch, I’m a member of the National Guard,” Mr. Lynch said in one 15-second ad published by TikTok. “I use my TikTok channel to benefit military members and their families. If my platform was taken away, it’d be devastating.”

Mr. Lynch’s TikTok account includes a disclaimer in his profile’s bio saying that he does not represent the Department of Defense, but he touts his affiliation with the National Guard in the advertisements for the China-founded tech platform.

The ads have sparked outrage from two Republican federal lawmakers who are worried about Chinese influence operations in the U.S. and are seeking to ensure the implementation of a law that President Biden signed last year banning TikTok from federal government devices.

Sen. Josh Hawley’s office said Tuesday that the Missouri Republican and Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York Republican, wrote to the National Guard Bureau’s leader last week about their concerns and to question what guidance it has offered its personnel.

“Not only does TikTok play a leading role in manipulating American citizens’ perceptions of China generally, but influence operations like this could directly undermine the National Guard’s ability to mobilize in crisis or conflict,” Mr. Hawley and Ms. Stefanik wrote. “Additionally, TikTok’s data collection could pose threats to the operational security of National Guard operations.”

The lawmakers said TikTok and the Chinese Communist Party work to undermine American interests, and questioned what the National Guard Bureau does to mitigate risk posed by service members’ personal use of TikTok.

American policymakers are concerned about TikTok’s Chinese connections because of the communist country’s policies of military-civil fusion that force businesses to cooperate with China’s government. TikTok also has a China-founded parent company, ByteDance.

TikTok has worked to restructure its operation in the U.S. to separate Americans’ data from China, but the effort has yet to persuade Congress and the Biden administration, which are reviewing and considering proposals for additional restrictions on TikTok’s operations in the U.S.

The National Guard and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

