A bystander who thwarted a scooter robbery in the 1400 block of S Street NW at around 7:30 p.m. Monday got shot for his trouble.

The shooting victim, unidentified by law enforcement, was on a scooter when he saw three teenage boys, themselves sharing a red scooter, tried to steal a third party’s white scooter.

The man jumped into action and was shot in the stomach by one of the suspects, who proceeded to run away.

The owner of the white scooter, who did not provide her name, was inside a hardware store at the time of the incident. She did not linger at the scene once shots were fired.

“I just heard the first one and I ran away,” the white scooter’s owner told WRC-TV, a District of Columbia NBC affiliate.

The Metropolitan Police Department put out a description of one of the suspects: an armed Black man with short dreadlocks wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.

Police did not provide an age range for that suspect, nor did they proffer any information on the other suspects.

The bystander that intervened, meanwhile, was conscious and breathing when emergency responders arrived to take him to the hospital. His condition after that was not disclosed.

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who represents Ward 2, also responded to the scene.

“I just left the scene at 14th & S where a person was shot while intervening in an attempted theft of a scooter. Relieved that the victim is recovering in the hospital. This was so senseless,” Ms. Pinto tweeted Monday night.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.