Australia announced Tuesday that nicotine vapes will be banned for recreational use and will be available only as an anti-smoking aid with a prescription.

The planned change is meant to reverse the growth of recreational vape use among young Australians. To further help achieve that, certain colors and flavors of vapes will no longer be available, and the level of nicotine within them will be reduced.

Those vapes that do not meet prescription standards will be barred from import. Single-use disposable vapes will also be banned, and the country’s tobacco tax will be increased 5% yearly for the next three years starting in September.

More than half of Australians who vape regularly are under age 30, and 22% of those 18-24 years old have used a nicotine vape at least once.

“These are supposed to be pharmaceutical products. They have to present that way — no more bubblegum flavors, pink unicorns or vapes disguised as pens for kids to hide in pencil cases. Instead, we will have plain packaging with plain flavors,” Australian Health Minister Mark Butler told the country’s National Press Club, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The changes are projected to cost over $156 million, with a public health campaign to encourage users to stop vaping, plus support programs.

The increased tax, on the other hand, is projected to bring more than $2.2 billion over the next four years.

Australia’s parliamentary opposition was split on the ruling Labour Party’s vaping rules.

Official Leader of the Opposition and Liberal Party Chief Peter Dutton wanted more detail, but supported the broader push to lower the amount of vaping in the country.

Sen. Ross Cadell, who represents the Australian state of New South Wales for the National Party, saw the effort as doomed, given the ubiquity of organized crime.

“Is the minister in such a haze that he doesn’t recognize that multinational organized crime gangs are behind the illegal manufacturing, importation, and distribution of this stuff to our kids? Does he think that some crime boss is going to change his packaging, ingredients and distribution because he says so?” Mr. Cadell said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

