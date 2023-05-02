The Kremlin has fired its military logistics chief after only eight months on the job amid ongoing supply problems ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who was dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol” for his heavy-handed tactics in the city’s siege, will be replaced by Col. Gen. Alexei Kuzmenkov, a deputy director of Russia’s national guard.

British officials said Tuesday that Gen. Mizintsev’s firing highlights how logistics problems remain at the heart of Russia’s struggling campaign in Ukraine.

“Russia does not have enough munitions to achieve success on the offensive. Paucity of ammunition drives internal divisions, most notably between Russia’s Ministry of Defense and Wagner Group” mercenary forces, U.K. military intelligence officials said.

During a Monday conference call with army leadership, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said operations in Ukraine depend on the “timely replenishment of stocks of weapons [and] military equipment.”

“In general, the military-industrial complex provides for the needs of the army and navy. Nevertheless, it is necessary to timely identify the risks of non-fulfillment by enterprises of their obligations and promptly take corrective measures,” Mr. Shoigu said, according to the Russian military’s Telegram social messaging account.

“Russia continues to give the highest priority to mobilizing its defense industry, but it is still failing to meet wartime demands,” British officials tweeted in their latest battlefield assessment. “While Russia’s political leaders persist in demanding success on the battlefield, Russia’s logistics professionals are stuck in the middle.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.