A District 17-year-old was charged as an adult with two armed carjackings and possession of an unregistered gun, unregistered ammo and a large capacity ammo feeding device Friday.

Suspect Jaelen Jordan was arrested Wednesday, just a day after the second of two carjackings he is accused of being involved in. The Metropolitan Police Department confiscated three handguns during the arrest.

On April 27, at around 7:24 a.m., Mr. Jordan and other unnamed suspects are accused of approaching an occupied vehicle in the 800 block of K Street NE, brandishing a gun at the car’s occupant, and then fleeing with the vehicle after the victim exited.

Mr. Jordan and his accomplices are further accused of approaching a car parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Butternut Street NW at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by its 76-year-old owner, according to WTTG-TV.

Mr. Jordan and the other suspects are alleged to have brandished a firearm at the unidentified 76-year-old victim, demanding he exit the car.

The victim did so, and Mr. Jordan and his accomplices are accused of driving off with the vehicle, as well as the victim’s money and golf clubs.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.