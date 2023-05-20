Former Rep Mark Warner is running to be governor of North Carolina.

Mr. Walker, who served as chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee in the House, planned to announce Saturday he was entering ther race, according to Fox News.

“We are North Carolina proud – we love our state and our nation, and we are called by God to defend our friends, our families, and our freedoms,” Mr. Walker will say at a campaign kickoff event in Kernersville, according to Fox.

“After much thought and much prayer, I am before you today to announce that I am running for the Republican nomination to be the next governor of the great state of North Carolina!” Mr. Walker will say.

Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper is term limited.

Mr. Walker joins a GOP primary race that already includes State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Attorney General Josh Stein is the sole announced Democrat in the field.

