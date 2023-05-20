President Biden remains confident his administration can strike a deal with Republicans over raising the debt limit.

“Not at all,” Mr. Biden said at the G-7 summit Saturday when asked if he was worried about the debt talks.

Mr. Biden said it is a “negotiation” and the talks go “in stages.”

“What happened is the first meetings weren’t all that progressive, the second ones were, third one was and then what happens is carriers go back to principles and say this is what we’re thinking about.”

He said, “I still believe we can avoid a default.”

The battle over raising the debt ceiling has hung over Mr. Biden’s overseas trip.

He is meeting with the leaders of the seven largest global economies to talk about taking a unified approach to dealing with Chinese aggression.

Mr. Biden has tried to sound the alarm on the risk of the U.S. defaulting on its debts.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, signaled he planned to resume negotiations with the Biden administration Friday not long after talks broke down.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, North Carolina Republican and chair of the House Financial Services committee, said the talks were going to resume.

“The goal is to get a bill that can pass the House of Representatives and the Senate and get signed by the president,” he said.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.