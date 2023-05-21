Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said Sunday he does not think the former president can win in a rematch against President Biden.

”I don’t think Trump can win a general election,” Mr. Cassidy said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Trump remains the clear frontrunner to win the GOP nomination as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will reportedly enter the race officially this week and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed the preparatory paperwork.

“During the last election cycle, we saw that in all the swing states — almost all — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, that the candidates for Senate that Trump endorsed all lost,” Mr. Cassidy said. “If you had taken the votes that went to other Republicans and put them together, those Republicans would have won.”

He went on to say that Mr. Trump’s “high-profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates, at least in the general election,” despite the ex-president’s popularity within the Republican Party.

“If past is prologue, that means President Trump is going to have a hard time in those swing states, which means that he cannot win a general election,” Mr. Cassidy said.

